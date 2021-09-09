Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|72
|37
|.661
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|68
|42
|.618
|4½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|59
|50
|.541
|13
|Stockton (Oakland)
|41
|66
|.383
|30
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|61
|49
|.555
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|53
|54
|.495
|6½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|49
|61
|.445
|12
|Visalia (Arizona)
|33
|77
|.300
|28
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 4
Stockton 4, San Jose 2
Fresno 11, Modesto 5
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 4
|Wednesday’s Games
San Jose 8, Stockton 1
Lake Elsinore 5, Visalia 2
Fresno at Modesto, ppd.
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Inland Empire 7, 11 innings
|Thursday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
