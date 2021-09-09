Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661 — San Jose (San Francisco) 68…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661 — San Jose (San Francisco) 68 42 .618 4½ Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13 Stockton (Oakland) 41 66 .383 30 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 61 49 .555 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 53 54 .495 6½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 49 61 .445 12 Visalia (Arizona) 33 77 .300 28

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 4

Stockton 4, San Jose 2

Fresno 11, Modesto 5

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 8, Stockton 1

Lake Elsinore 5, Visalia 2

Fresno at Modesto, ppd.

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Inland Empire 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

