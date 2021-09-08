Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|72
|37
|.661
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|67
|42
|.615
|5
|Modesto (Seattle)
|59
|50
|.541
|13
|Stockton (Oakland)
|41
|65
|.387
|29½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|60
|49
|.550
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|53
|53
|.500
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|48
|61
|.440
|12
|Visalia (Arizona)
|33
|76
|.303
|27
___
|Sunday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 19, Lake Elsinore 9
San Jose 7, Visalia 1
Fresno 7, Stockton 1
Modesto 6, Inland Empire 5
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 4
Stockton 4, San Jose 2
Fresno 11, Modesto 5
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
