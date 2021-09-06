CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 6, 2021, 12:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 71 37 .657
San Jose (San Francisco) 67 41 .620 4
Modesto (Seattle) 59 49 .546 12
Stockton (Oakland) 40 65 .381 29½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 59 49 .546
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 53 52 .505
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 47 61 .435 12
Visalia (Arizona) 33 75 .306 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 6, 1st game

Lake Elsinore 1, Rancho Cucamonga 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

Visalia 7, San Jose 1

Inland Empire 7, Modesto

Fresno 3, Stockton 2

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 19, Lake Elsinore 9

San Jose 7, Visalia 1

Fresno 7, Stockton 1

Modesto 6, Inland Empire 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up