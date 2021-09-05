Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|70
|37
|.654
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|66
|41
|.617
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|58
|49
|.542
|12
|Stockton (Oakland)
|40
|64
|.385
|28½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|58
|49
|.542
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|53
|51
|.510
|3½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|47
|60
|.439
|11
|Visalia (Arizona)
|33
|74
|.308
|25
___
|Friday’s Games
San Jose 5, Visalia 4, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Lake Elsinore 2
Fresno 3, Stockton 2
Inland Empire 3, Modesto 0
|Saturday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 6, 1st game
Lake Elsinore 1, Rancho Cucamonga 8, 8 innings, 2nd game
Visalia 7, San Jose 1
Inland Empire 7, Modesto
Fresno 3, Stockton 2
|Sunday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.