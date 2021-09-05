Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 70 37 .654 — San Jose (San Francisco) 66…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 70 37 .654 — San Jose (San Francisco) 66 41 .617 4 Modesto (Seattle) 58 49 .542 12 Stockton (Oakland) 40 64 .385 28½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 58 49 .542 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 53 51 .510 3½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 47 60 .439 11 Visalia (Arizona) 33 74 .308 25

___

Friday’s Games

San Jose 5, Visalia 4, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Lake Elsinore 2

Fresno 3, Stockton 2

Inland Empire 3, Modesto 0

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 6, 1st game

Lake Elsinore 1, Rancho Cucamonga 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

Visalia 7, San Jose 1

Inland Empire 7, Modesto

Fresno 3, Stockton 2

Sunday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.