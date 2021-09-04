Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 69 37 .651 — San Jose (San Francisco) 66…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 69 37 .651 — San Jose (San Francisco) 66 40 .623 3 Modesto (Seattle) 58 48 .547 11 Stockton (Oakland) 40 63 .388 27½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 57 48 .543 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 52 51 .505 4 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 46 59 .438 11 Visalia (Arizona) 32 74 .302 25½

Thursday’s Games

San Jose 5, Visalia 2

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 4

Stockton 9, Fresno 3

Inland Empire 4, Modesto

Friday’s Games

San Jose 5, Visalia 4, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Lake Elsinore 2

Fresno 3, Stockton 2

Inland Empire 3, Modesto 0

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 2, 8 p.m.

Visalia at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

