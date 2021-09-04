Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|69
|37
|.651
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|66
|40
|.623
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|58
|48
|.547
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|40
|63
|.388
|27½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|57
|48
|.543
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|52
|51
|.505
|4
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|46
|59
|.438
|11
|Visalia (Arizona)
|32
|74
|.302
|25½
___
|Thursday’s Games
San Jose 5, Visalia 2
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 4
Stockton 9, Fresno 3
Inland Empire 4, Modesto
|Friday’s Games
San Jose 5, Visalia 4, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Lake Elsinore 2
Fresno 3, Stockton 2
Inland Empire 3, Modesto 0
|Saturday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 2, 8 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.