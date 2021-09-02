Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 68 36 .654 — San Jose (San Francisco) 64…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 68 36 .654 — San Jose (San Francisco) 64 40 .615 4 Modesto (Seattle) 58 46 .558 10 Stockton (Oakland) 39 62 .386 27½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 55 48 .534 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 50 51 .495 4 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 46 57 .447 9 Visalia (Arizona) 32 72 .308 23½

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose 7, Visalia 0

Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Fresno 5, Stockton 3

Modesto 9, Inland Empire 1

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 7, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 1

Fresno 4, Stockton 3

Modesto 11, Inland Empire 5

Thursday’s Games

Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

