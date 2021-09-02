Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|68
|36
|.654
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|64
|40
|.615
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|58
|46
|.558
|10
|Stockton (Oakland)
|39
|62
|.386
|27½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|55
|48
|.534
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|50
|51
|.495
|4
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|46
|57
|.447
|9
|Visalia (Arizona)
|32
|72
|.308
|23½
|Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 7, Visalia 0
Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Fresno 5, Stockton 3
Modesto 9, Inland Empire 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Visalia 7, San Jose 3
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 1
Fresno 4, Stockton 3
Modesto 11, Inland Empire 5
|Thursday’s Games
Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
