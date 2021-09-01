Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 67 36 .650 — San Jose (San Francisco) 64…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 67 36 .650 — San Jose (San Francisco) 64 39 .621 3 Modesto (Seattle) 57 46 .553 10 Stockton (Oakland) 39 61 .390 26½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 54 48 .529 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 50 50 .500 3 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 46 56 .451 8 Visalia (Arizona) 31 72 .301 23½

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 8, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Lake Elsinore 2, San Jose 1

Fresno 7, Modesto 3

Inland Empire at Stockton, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose 7, Visalia 0

Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Fresno 5, Stockton 3

Modesto 9, Inland Empire 1

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

