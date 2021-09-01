Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|67
|36
|.650
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|64
|39
|.621
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|57
|46
|.553
|10
|Stockton (Oakland)
|39
|61
|.390
|26½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|54
|48
|.529
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|50
|50
|.500
|3
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|46
|56
|.451
|8
|Visalia (Arizona)
|31
|72
|.301
|23½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia 8, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Lake Elsinore 2, San Jose 1
Fresno 7, Modesto 3
Inland Empire at Stockton, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 7, Visalia 0
Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Fresno 5, Stockton 3
Modesto 9, Inland Empire 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Visalia at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
