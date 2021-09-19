Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 4:58 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 60 55 .522
Jupiter (Miami) 61 56 .521
Daytona (Cincinnati) 60 60 .500
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 37 80 .316 24
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 73 43 .629
x-Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 71 48 .597
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 60 54 .526 12
Dunedin (Toronto) 57 63 .475 18
Lakeland (Detroit) 55 63 .466 19
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 52 64 .448 21
x-clinched playoff

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 6, Fort Myers 5, 1st game

Fort Myers 3, Tampa 0, 2nd game

Lakeland 8, Bradenton 2

St. Lucie 4, Jupiter 3, 8 innings

Palm Beach 6, Daytona 1

Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1

Sunday’s Games

Daytona 8, Palm Beach 5, 10 innings

Fort Myers 5, Tampa 4

St. Lucie 7, Jupiter 4

Lakeland 7, Bradenton 2

Dunedin 5, Clearwater 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

