Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|60
|55
|.522
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|61
|56
|.521
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|60
|60
|.500
|2½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|37
|80
|.316
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|73
|43
|.629
|—
|x-Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|71
|48
|.597
|3½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|60
|54
|.526
|12
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|57
|63
|.475
|18
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|55
|63
|.466
|19
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|52
|64
|.448
|21
|x-clinched playoff
___
|Saturday’s Games
Tampa 6, Fort Myers 5, 1st game
Fort Myers 3, Tampa 0, 2nd game
Lakeland 8, Bradenton 2
St. Lucie 4, Jupiter 3, 8 innings
Palm Beach 6, Daytona 1
Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1
|Sunday’s Games
Daytona 8, Palm Beach 5
Fort Myers 5, Tampa 4
St. Lucie 7, Jupiter 4
Lakeland 7, Bradenton 2
Dunedin 5, Clearwater 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
