Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 60 55 .522 — Jupiter (Miami) 61 56 .521 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 60 60 .500 2½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 37 80 .316 24 West Division W L Pct. GB x-Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 73 43 .629 — x-Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 71 48 .597 3½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 60 54 .526 12 Dunedin (Toronto) 57 63 .475 18 Lakeland (Detroit) 55 63 .466 19 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 52 64 .448 21 x-clinched playoff

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 6, Fort Myers 5, 1st game

Fort Myers 3, Tampa 0, 2nd game

Lakeland 8, Bradenton 2

St. Lucie 4, Jupiter 3, 8 innings

Palm Beach 6, Daytona 1

Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1

Sunday’s Games

Daytona 8, Palm Beach 5

Fort Myers 5, Tampa 4

St. Lucie 7, Jupiter 4

Lakeland 7, Bradenton 2

Dunedin 5, Clearwater 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

