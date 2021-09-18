Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 11:04 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 71 48 .597
Carolina (Milwaukee) 67 52 .563 4
Fayetteville (Houston) 55 64 .462 16
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 39 79 .331 31½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 71 48 .597
Delmarva (Baltimore) 67 52 .563 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 58 61 .487 13
Fredericksburg (Washington) 43 76 .361 28
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Charleston (Tampa Bay) 82 37 .689
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 59 60 .496 23
Augusta (Atlanta) 53 66 .445 29
Columbia (Kansas City) 48 70 .407 33½

x-clinched playoff

___

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis 9, Columbia 3, 1st game

Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1, 2nd game

Fayetteville 10, Carolina 5

Down East 4, Charleston 2

Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta 4

Delmarva 13, Salem 4

Fredericksburg 5, Lynchburg 2

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 2, 1st game

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 3, 2nd game

Fayetteville 2, Carolina 1

Charleston 6, Down East 0

Myrtle Beach 12, Augusta 2

Salem 11, Delmarva 5

Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1

Sunday’s Games

Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 4:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

