Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|71
|48
|.597
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|67
|52
|.563
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|55
|64
|.462
|16
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|39
|79
|.331
|31½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|71
|48
|.597
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|67
|52
|.563
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|58
|61
|.487
|13
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|43
|76
|.361
|28
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|82
|37
|.689
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|59
|60
|.496
|23
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|53
|66
|.445
|29
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|48
|70
|.407
|33½
x-clinched playoff
___
|Friday’s Games
Kannapolis 9, Columbia 3, 1st game
Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1, 2nd game
Fayetteville 10, Carolina 5
Down East 4, Charleston 2
Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta 4
Delmarva 13, Salem 4
Fredericksburg 5, Lynchburg 2
|Saturday’s Games
Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 2, 1st game
Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 3, 2nd game
Fayetteville 2, Carolina 1
Charleston 6, Down East 0
Myrtle Beach 12, Augusta 2
Salem 11, Delmarva 5
Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1
|Sunday’s Games
Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 4:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
