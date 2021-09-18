Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 71 48 .597 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 67 52…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 71 48 .597 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 67 52 .563 4 Fayetteville (Houston) 55 64 .462 16 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 39 79 .331 31½ North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 71 48 .597 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 67 52 .563 4 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 58 61 .487 13 Fredericksburg (Washington) 43 76 .361 28 South Division W L Pct. GB x-Charleston (Tampa Bay) 82 37 .689 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 59 60 .496 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 53 66 .445 29 Columbia (Kansas City) 48 70 .407 33½

x-clinched playoff

___

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis 9, Columbia 3, 1st game

Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1, 2nd game

Fayetteville 10, Carolina 5

Down East 4, Charleston 2

Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta 4

Delmarva 13, Salem 4

Fredericksburg 5, Lynchburg 2

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 2, 1st game

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 3, 2nd game

Fayetteville 2, Carolina 1

Charleston 6, Down East 0

Myrtle Beach 12, Augusta 2

Salem 11, Delmarva 5

Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1

Sunday’s Games

Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 4:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.