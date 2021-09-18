Coronavirus News: US panel rejects boosters for all | National Zoo lions, tigers treated for COVID | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 12:27 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 71 47 .602
Carolina (Milwaukee) 67 51 .568 4
Fayetteville (Houston) 54 64 .458 17
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 38 79 .325 32½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 70 48 .593
Delmarva (Baltimore) 67 51 .568 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 58 59 .496 11½
Fredericksburg (Washington) 41 76 .350 28½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Charleston (Tampa Bay) 81 37 .686
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 58 60 .492 23
Augusta (Atlanta) 53 65 .449 28
Columbia (Kansas City) 48 69 .410 32½

x-clinched playoff

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Carolina 2

Down East 6, Charleston 5

Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 6, Salem 2, 10 innings

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, ppd.

Kannapolis at Columbia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis 9, Columbia 3, 1st game

Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1, 2nd game

Fayetteville 10, Carolina 5

Down East 4, Charleston 2

Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta 4

Delmarva 13, Salem 4

Fredericksburg 5, Lynchburg 2

Saturday’s Games

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Down East, 6 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 4:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

