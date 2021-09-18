Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|71
|47
|.602
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|67
|51
|.568
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|54
|64
|.458
|17
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|38
|79
|.325
|32½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|70
|48
|.593
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|67
|51
|.568
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|58
|59
|.496
|11½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|41
|76
|.350
|28½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|81
|37
|.686
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|58
|60
|.492
|23
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|53
|65
|.449
|28
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|48
|69
|.410
|32½
x-clinched playoff
___
|Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Carolina 2
Down East 6, Charleston 5
Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 2
Delmarva 6, Salem 2, 10 innings
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, ppd.
Kannapolis at Columbia, ppd.
|Friday’s Games
Kannapolis 9, Columbia 3, 1st game
Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1, 2nd game
Fayetteville 10, Carolina 5
Down East 4, Charleston 2
Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta 4
Delmarva 13, Salem 4
Fredericksburg 5, Lynchburg 2
|Saturday’s Games
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Down East, 6 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 4:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
