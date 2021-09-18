Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 71 47 .602 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 67 51…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 71 47 .602 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 67 51 .568 4 Fayetteville (Houston) 54 64 .458 17 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 38 79 .325 32½ North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 70 48 .593 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 67 51 .568 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 58 59 .496 11½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 41 76 .350 28½ South Division W L Pct. GB x-Charleston (Tampa Bay) 81 37 .686 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 58 60 .492 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 53 65 .449 28 Columbia (Kansas City) 48 69 .410 32½

x-clinched playoff

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Carolina 2

Down East 6, Charleston 5

Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 6, Salem 2, 10 innings

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, ppd.

Kannapolis at Columbia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis 9, Columbia 3, 1st game

Kannapolis 3, Columbia 1, 2nd game

Fayetteville 10, Carolina 5

Down East 4, Charleston 2

Myrtle Beach 11, Augusta 4

Delmarva 13, Salem 4

Fredericksburg 5, Lynchburg 2

Saturday’s Games

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Down East, 6 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 4:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.