Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|70
|47
|.598
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|67
|50
|.573
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|53
|64
|.453
|17
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|36
|79
|.313
|33
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|70
|47
|.598
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|66
|51
|.564
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|58
|58
|.500
|11½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|40
|76
|.345
|29½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|81
|36
|.692
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|57
|60
|.487
|24
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|53
|64
|.453
|28
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|48
|67
|.417
|32
x-clinched playoff
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Carolina 9, Fayetteville 2
Charleston 8, Down East 2
Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 0
Delmarva 4, Salem 3
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 3
Kannapolis at Columbia, canceled
|Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Carolina 2
Down East 6, Charleston 5
Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 2
Delmarva 6, Salem 2, 10 innings
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, ppd.
Kannapolis at Columbia, ppd.
|Friday’s Games
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Down East, 6 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
