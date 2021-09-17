Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 12:31 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 70 47 .598
Carolina (Milwaukee) 67 50 .573 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 53 64 .453 17
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 36 79 .313 33
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 70 47 .598
Delmarva (Baltimore) 66 51 .564 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 58 58 .500 11½
Fredericksburg (Washington) 40 76 .345 29½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Charleston (Tampa Bay) 81 36 .692
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 57 60 .487 24
Augusta (Atlanta) 53 64 .453 28
Columbia (Kansas City) 48 67 .417 32

x-clinched playoff

___

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina 9, Fayetteville 2

Charleston 8, Down East 2

Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 0

Delmarva 4, Salem 3

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 3

Kannapolis at Columbia, canceled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Carolina 2

Down East 6, Charleston 5

Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 6, Salem 2, 10 innings

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, ppd.

Kannapolis at Columbia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Down East, 6 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

