Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 10:39 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 69 47 .595
Carolina (Milwaukee) 67 49 .578 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 52 64 .448 17
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 36 79 .313 32½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 70 46 .603
Delmarva (Baltimore) 65 51 .560 5
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 58 58 .500 12
Fredericksburg (Washington) 40 76 .345 30
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Charleston (Tampa Bay) 81 35 .698
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 57 59 .491 24
Augusta (Atlanta) 52 64 .448 29
Columbia (Kansas City) 48 67 .417 32½

x-clinched playoff

___

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina 10, Fayetteville 7

Down East 7, Charleston 7, 10 innings

Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 4

Salem 8, Delmarva 2

Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 3

Kannapolis 6, Columbia 5

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina 9, Fayetteville 2

Charleston 8, Down East 2

Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 0

Delmarva 4, Salem 3

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 3

Kannapolis at Columbia, canceled

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

