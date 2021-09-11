Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 67 46 .593 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 65 48…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 67 46 .593 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 65 48 .575 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 52 61 .460 15 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 34 79 .301 33 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 69 44 .611 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 63 50 .558 6 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 55 58 .487 14 Fredericksburg (Washington) 40 73 .354 29 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 81 32 .717 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 58 .487 26 Augusta (Atlanta) 50 63 .442 31 Columbia (Kansas City) 47 66 .416 34

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 11, Salem 4

Kannapolis 6, Fayetteville 3

Down East 6, Carolina 5, 1st game

Down East 5, Carolina 4, 2nd game

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 1

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 4, 1st game

Charleston 15, Myrtle Beach 1, 2nd game

Augusta 11, Columbia 1

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 14, Down East 10

Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 1

Augusta 6, Columbia 4

Salem 17 Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 8

Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 7

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Carolinaat Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

