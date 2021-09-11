Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|67
|46
|.593
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|65
|48
|.575
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|52
|61
|.460
|15
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|79
|.301
|33
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|69
|44
|.611
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|63
|50
|.558
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|55
|58
|.487
|14
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|40
|73
|.354
|29
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|81
|32
|.717
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|55
|58
|.487
|26
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|50
|63
|.442
|31
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|66
|.416
|34
___
|Friday’s Games
Lynchburg 11, Salem 4
Kannapolis 6, Fayetteville 3
Down East 6, Carolina 5, 1st game
Down East 5, Carolina 4, 2nd game
Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 1
Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 4, 1st game
Charleston 15, Myrtle Beach 1, 2nd game
Augusta 11, Columbia 1
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina 14, Down East 10
Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 1
Augusta 6, Columbia 4
Salem 17 Lynchburg 2
Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 8
Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 7
|Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday’s Games
Carolinaat Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
