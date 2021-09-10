Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|67
|45
|.598
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|64
|48
|.571
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|51
|61
|.455
|16
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|78
|.304
|33
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|68
|44
|.607
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|62
|50
|.554
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|55
|57
|.491
|13
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|40
|72
|.357
|28
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|80
|32
|.714
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|55
|57
|.491
|25
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|49
|63
|.438
|31
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|65
|.420
|33
___
|Thursday’s Games
Charleston 12, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.
Augusta 6, Columbia 4, 1st game
Augusta 4, Columbia 0, 2nd game
Salem 13, Lynchburg 2
Kannapolis 3, Fayetteville 1
Down East at Carolina, ppd.
Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 2
|Friday’s Games
Lynchburg 11, Salem 4
Kannapolis 6, Fayetteville 3
Down East 6, Carolina 5, 1st game
Down East 5, Carolina 4, 2nd game
Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 1
Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 4, 1st game
Charleston 15, Myrtle Beach 1, 2nd game
Augusta 11, Columbia 1
|Saturday’s Games
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.
