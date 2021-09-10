Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 67 45 .598 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 64 48…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 67 45 .598 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 64 48 .571 3 Fayetteville (Houston) 51 61 .455 16 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 34 78 .304 33 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 68 44 .607 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 62 50 .554 6 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 55 57 .491 13 Fredericksburg (Washington) 40 72 .357 28 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 80 32 .714 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 57 .491 25 Augusta (Atlanta) 49 63 .438 31 Columbia (Kansas City) 47 65 .420 33

Thursday’s Games

Charleston 12, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.

Augusta 6, Columbia 4, 1st game

Augusta 4, Columbia 0, 2nd game

Salem 13, Lynchburg 2

Kannapolis 3, Fayetteville 1

Down East at Carolina, ppd.

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 2

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 11, Salem 4

Kannapolis 6, Fayetteville 3

Down East 6, Carolina 5, 1st game

Down East 5, Carolina 4, 2nd game

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 1

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 4, 1st game

Charleston 15, Myrtle Beach 1, 2nd game

Augusta 11, Columbia 1

Saturday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.

