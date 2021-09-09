Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 65 45 .591 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 64 46…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 65 45 .591 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 64 46 .582 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 51 60 .459 14½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 33 78 .297 32½ North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 68 43 .613 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 62 49 .559 6 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 54 57 .486 14 Fredericksburg (Washington) 39 72 .351 29 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 78 32 .709 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 55 .500 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 48 63 .432 30½ Columbia (Kansas City) 47 64 .423 31½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 8, Down East 6

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, ppd.

Columbia at Augusta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Charleston 12, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.

Augusta 6, Columbia 4, 1st game

Augusta 4, Columbia 0, 2nd game

Salem 13, Lynchburg 2

Kannapolis 3, Fayetteville 1

Down East at Carolina, ppd.

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 2

Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.