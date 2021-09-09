9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record | Moussaoui trial revisited | Future threats remain
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 65 45 .591
Carolina (Milwaukee) 64 46 .582 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 51 60 .459 14½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 33 78 .297 32½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 68 43 .613
Delmarva (Baltimore) 62 49 .559 6
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 54 57 .486 14
Fredericksburg (Washington) 39 72 .351 29
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 78 32 .709
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 55 .500 23
Augusta (Atlanta) 48 63 .432 30½
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 64 .423 31½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 8, Down East 6

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, ppd.

Columbia at Augusta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Charleston 12, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.

Augusta 6, Columbia 4, 1st game

Augusta 4, Columbia 0, 2nd game

Salem 13, Lynchburg 2

Kannapolis 3, Fayetteville 1

Down East at Carolina, ppd.

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 2

Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall the shock of 9/11

Privacy, technology groups urge Biden to revive surveillance oversight board

OMB preparing agencies for three-year sprint to a new cyber standard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up