Low-A East Glance

|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|64
|46
|.582
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|51
|60
|.459
|14½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|33
|78
|.297
|32½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|68
|43
|.613
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|62
|49
|.559
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|54
|57
|.486
|14
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|39
|72
|.351
|29
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|78
|32
|.709
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|55
|55
|.500
|23
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|48
|63
|.432
|30½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|64
|.423
|31½
|Wednesday’s Games
Lynchburg 5, Salem 4
Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 3
Carolina 8, Down East 6
Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 3
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, ppd.
Columbia at Augusta, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Charleston 12, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.
Augusta 6, Columbia 4, 1st game
Augusta 4, Columbia 0, 2nd game
Salem 13, Lynchburg 2
Kannapolis 3, Fayetteville 1
Down East at Carolina, ppd.
Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 2
|Friday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
