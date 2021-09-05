Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|64
|44
|.593
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|63
|45
|.583
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|49
|59
|.454
|15
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|76
|.296
|32
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|66
|42
|.611
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|61
|47
|.565
|5
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|53
|55
|.491
|13
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|37
|71
|.343
|29
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|77
|31
|.713
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|54
|54
|.500
|23
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|61
|.435
|30
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|45
|63
|.417
|32
___
|Saturday’s Games
Salem 14, Fredericksburg 2, 1st game
Salem 2, Fredericksburg 1, 2nd game
Augusta 6, Fayetteville 2
Delmarva 21, Carolina 3
Down East 5, Kannapolis 1
Myrtle Beach 2, Lynchburg 1
Charleston 7, Columbia 4
|Sunday’s Games
Down East 8, Kannapolis 2
Carolina 8, Delmarva 4, 10 innings
Augusta 8, Fayetteville 6
Salem 6, Fredericksburg 5, 10 innings
Charleston 7, Columbia 6, 10 innings
Lynchburg 10, Myrtle Beach 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
