Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 11:04 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 64 44 .593
Carolina (Milwaukee) 63 45 .583 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 49 59 .454 15
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 76 .296 32
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 66 42 .611
Delmarva (Baltimore) 61 47 .565 5
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 53 55 .491 13
Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 71 .343 29
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 77 31 .713
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 54 54 .500 23
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 61 .435 30
Augusta (Atlanta) 45 63 .417 32

___

Saturday’s Games

Salem 14, Fredericksburg 2, 1st game

Salem 2, Fredericksburg 1, 2nd game

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 2

Delmarva 21, Carolina 3

Down East 5, Kannapolis 1

Myrtle Beach 2, Lynchburg 1

Charleston 7, Columbia 4

Sunday’s Games

Down East 8, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 8, Delmarva 4, 10 innings

Augusta 8, Fayetteville 6

Salem 6, Fredericksburg 5, 10 innings

Charleston 7, Columbia 6, 10 innings

Lynchburg 10, Myrtle Beach 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

