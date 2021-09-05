Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 64 44 .593 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 63 45…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 64 44 .593 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 63 45 .583 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 49 59 .454 15 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 76 .296 32 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 66 42 .611 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 61 47 .565 5 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 53 55 .491 13 Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 71 .343 29 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 77 31 .713 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 54 54 .500 23 Columbia (Kansas City) 47 61 .435 30 Augusta (Atlanta) 45 63 .417 32

Saturday’s Games

Salem 14, Fredericksburg 2, 1st game

Salem 2, Fredericksburg 1, 2nd game

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 2

Delmarva 21, Carolina 3

Down East 5, Kannapolis 1

Myrtle Beach 2, Lynchburg 1

Charleston 7, Columbia 4

Sunday’s Games

Down East 8, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 8, Delmarva 4, 10 innings

Augusta 8, Fayetteville 6

Salem 6, Fredericksburg 5, 10 innings

Charleston 7, Columbia 6, 10 innings

Lynchburg 10, Myrtle Beach 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

