Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 11:03 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 63 44 .589
Carolina (Milwaukee) 62 45 .579 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 49 58 .458 14
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 75 .299 31
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 65 42 .607
Delmarva (Baltimore) 61 46 .570 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 52 55 .486 13
Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 70 .346 28
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 76 31 .710
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 54 53 .505 22
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 60 .439 29
Augusta (Atlanta) 44 63 .411 32

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Augusta 4

Down East 6, Kannapolis 5

Delmarva 10, Carolina 5

Lynchburg 4, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 10, Fredericksburg 5

Charleston 11, Columbia 1

Saturday’s Games

Salem 14, Fredericksburg 2, 1st game

Salem 2, Fredericksburg 1, 2nd game

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 2

Delmarva 21, Carolina 3

Down East 5, Kannapolis 1

Myrtle Beach 2, Lynchburg 1

Charleston 7, Columbia 4

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

