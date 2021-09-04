Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|63
|44
|.589
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|62
|45
|.579
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|49
|58
|.458
|14
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|75
|.299
|31
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|65
|42
|.607
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|61
|46
|.570
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|52
|55
|.486
|13
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|37
|70
|.346
|28
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|76
|31
|.710
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|54
|53
|.505
|22
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|60
|.439
|29
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|44
|63
|.411
|32
___
|Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 7, Augusta 4
Down East 6, Kannapolis 5
Delmarva 10, Carolina 5
Lynchburg 4, Myrtle Beach 1
Salem 10, Fredericksburg 5
Charleston 11, Columbia 1
|Saturday’s Games
Salem 14, Fredericksburg 2, 1st game
Salem 2, Fredericksburg 1, 2nd game
Augusta 6, Fayetteville 2
Delmarva 21, Carolina 3
Down East 5, Kannapolis 1
Myrtle Beach 2, Lynchburg 1
Charleston 7, Columbia 4
|Sunday’s Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
