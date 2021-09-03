CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 11:43 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 62 44 .585
Down East (Texas) 62 44 .585
Fayetteville (Houston) 49 57 .462 13
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 74 .302 30
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 63 42 .600
Delmarva (Baltimore) 60 46 .566
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 52 54 .491 11½
Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 68 .352 26
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 75 31 .708
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 53 53 .500 22
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 59 .443 28
Augusta (Atlanta) 43 63 .406 32

___

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 1, Down East 0, 1st game

Down East 7, Kannapolis 0, 2nd game

Salem 13, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game

Salem 7, Fredericksburg 6, 2nd game

Fayetteville 6, Augusta 3

Delmarva 9, Carolina 7

Lynchburg 7, Myrtle Beach 3

Charleston 15, Columbia 2

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Augusta 4

Down East 6, Kannapolis 5

Delmarva 10, Carolina 5

Lynchburg 4, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 10, Fredericksburg 5

Charleston 11, Columbia 1

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

