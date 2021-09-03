Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|49
|57
|.462
|13
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|74
|.302
|30
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|63
|42
|.600
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|60
|46
|.566
|3½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|52
|54
|.491
|11½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|37
|68
|.352
|26
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|75
|31
|.708
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|53
|53
|.500
|22
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|59
|.443
|28
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|43
|63
|.406
|32
___
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis 1, Down East 0, 1st game
Down East 7, Kannapolis 0, 2nd game
Salem 13, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game
Salem 7, Fredericksburg 6, 2nd game
Fayetteville 6, Augusta 3
Delmarva 9, Carolina 7
Lynchburg 7, Myrtle Beach 3
Charleston 15, Columbia 2
|Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 7, Augusta 4
Down East 6, Kannapolis 5
Delmarva 10, Carolina 5
Lynchburg 4, Myrtle Beach 1
Salem 10, Fredericksburg 5
Charleston 11, Columbia 1
|Saturday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Salem, 2, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.