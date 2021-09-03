Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 62 44 .585 — Down East (Texas) 62 44…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 62 44 .585 — Down East (Texas) 62 44 .585 — Fayetteville (Houston) 49 57 .462 13 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 74 .302 30 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 63 42 .600 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 60 46 .566 3½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 52 54 .491 11½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 68 .352 26 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 75 31 .708 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 53 53 .500 22 Columbia (Kansas City) 47 59 .443 28 Augusta (Atlanta) 43 63 .406 32

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 1, Down East 0, 1st game

Down East 7, Kannapolis 0, 2nd game

Salem 13, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game

Salem 7, Fredericksburg 6, 2nd game

Fayetteville 6, Augusta 3

Delmarva 9, Carolina 7

Lynchburg 7, Myrtle Beach 3

Charleston 15, Columbia 2

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Augusta 4

Down East 6, Kannapolis 5

Delmarva 10, Carolina 5

Lynchburg 4, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 10, Fredericksburg 5

Charleston 11, Columbia 1

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

