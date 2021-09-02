Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|62
|43
|.590
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|61
|44
|.581
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|48
|57
|.457
|14
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|73
|.305
|30
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|62
|42
|.596
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|59
|46
|.562
|3½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|51
|54
|.486
|11½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|37
|67
|.356
|25
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|74
|31
|.705
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|53
|52
|.505
|21
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|58
|.448
|27
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|43
|62
|.410
|31
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5
Kannapolis at Down East, ppd.
Carolina 10, Delmarva 8
Myrtle Beach 4, Lynchburg 1
Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.
Charleston 19, Columbia 10
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis 1, Down East 0, 1st game
Down East 7, Kannapolis 0, 2nd game
Salem 13, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game
Salem 7, Fredericksburg 6, 2nd game
Fayetteville 6, Augusta 3
Delmarva 9, Carolina 7
Lynchburg 7, Myrtle Beach 3
Charleston 15, Columbia 2
|Friday’s Games
Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Salem, 2, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
