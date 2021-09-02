Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 62 43 .590 — Down East (Texas) 61 44…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 62 43 .590 — Down East (Texas) 61 44 .581 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 48 57 .457 14 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 73 .305 30 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 62 42 .596 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 59 46 .562 3½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 51 54 .486 11½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 67 .356 25 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 74 31 .705 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 53 52 .505 21 Columbia (Kansas City) 47 58 .448 27 Augusta (Atlanta) 43 62 .410 31

Wednesday’s Games

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5

Kannapolis at Down East, ppd.

Carolina 10, Delmarva 8

Myrtle Beach 4, Lynchburg 1

Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 19, Columbia 10

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 1, Down East 0, 1st game

Down East 7, Kannapolis 0, 2nd game

Salem 13, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game

Salem 7, Fredericksburg 6, 2nd game

Fayetteville 6, Augusta 3

Delmarva 9, Carolina 7

Lynchburg 7, Myrtle Beach 3

Charleston 15, Columbia 2

Friday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

