CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinated Fairfax Co. students get back to school faster | Prince George's Co. adds to mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 11:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 62 43 .590
Down East (Texas) 61 44 .581 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 48 57 .457 14
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 73 .305 30
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 62 42 .596
Delmarva (Baltimore) 59 46 .562
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 51 54 .486 11½
Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 67 .356 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 74 31 .705
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 53 52 .505 21
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 58 .448 27
Augusta (Atlanta) 43 62 .410 31

___

Wednesday’s Games

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5

Kannapolis at Down East, ppd.

Carolina 10, Delmarva 8

Myrtle Beach 4, Lynchburg 1

Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 19, Columbia 10

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 1, Down East 0, 1st game

Down East 7, Kannapolis 0, 2nd game

Salem 13, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game

Salem 7, Fredericksburg 6, 2nd game

Fayetteville 6, Augusta 3

Delmarva 9, Carolina 7

Lynchburg 7, Myrtle Beach 3

Charleston 15, Columbia 2

Friday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up