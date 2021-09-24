Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Joshua weighs in much…

Joshua weighs in much heavier than Usyk ahead of title fight

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 9:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk is giving up 19 pounds (9 kilograms) on world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for their fight on Saturday.

Usyk, the challenger from Ukraine, tipped the scales at 221 pounds (100kg) at the weigh-in in London on Friday. That’s heavier than the former cruiserweight was for his two fights since moving up to the heavyweight division in 2019.

Joshua, who is defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts, weighed 240 pounds (109kg) — the same as he was for his last fight against Kubrat Pulev in December.

“I don’t really watch my weight,” said Joshua, who looked relaxed at the weigh-in while wearing headphones around his neck. “I am what I am. I don’t know why there is a big thing about weight.”

Usyk is also giving up height (7.6 centimeters) and reach (10 centimeters) to Joshua for a fight that will be in front of more than 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up