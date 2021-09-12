IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Results

Sunday At Portland International Raceway Portland, Ore. Lap length: 1.964 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda,…

Sunday

At Portland International Raceway

Portland, Ore.

Lap length: 1.964 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 110 laps, Running.

2. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

3. (3) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

4. (20) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

5. (18) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

6. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

7. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

8. (6) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

9. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

10. (5) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

11. (8) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

12. (26) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

13. (14) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

14. (7) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

15. (27) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

16. (16) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

17. (25) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

18. (12) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

19. (11) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

20. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

21. (23) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 109, Running.

22. (21) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

23. (17) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 91, Running.

24. (9) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Did not finish.

25. (19) Callum, Dallara-Chevrolet, 77, Did not finish.

26. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 50, Did not finish.

27. (13) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 1, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.011 mph.

Time of Race: 02:07:04.1304.

Margin of Victory: 1.2895 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 20 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-28, Rahal 29-34, Jones 35-36, Harvey 37-39, Dixon 40-42, Palou 43, Rahal 44-73, Harvey 74-75, Palou 76-78, Dixon 79, McLaughlin 80-84, Ericsson 85, Palou 86.

Points: Palou 477, O’Ward 452, Newgarden 443, Dixon 428, Ericsson 402, Herta 348, Rahal 342, Power 332, Pagenaud 329, Rossi 299.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.