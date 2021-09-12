Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Sports » IndyCar Grand Prix…

IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Results

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Portland International Raceway

Portland, Ore.

Lap length: 1.964 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 110 laps, Running.

2. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

3. (3) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

4. (20) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

5. (18) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

6. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

7. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

8. (6) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

9. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

10. (5) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

11. (8) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

12. (26) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

13. (14) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

14. (7) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

15. (27) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

16. (16) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

17. (25) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

18. (12) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

19. (11) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

20. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

21. (23) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 109, Running.

22. (21) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

23. (17) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 91, Running.

24. (9) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Did not finish.

25. (19) Callum, Dallara-Chevrolet, 77, Did not finish.

26. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 50, Did not finish.

27. (13) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 1, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.011 mph.

Time of Race: 02:07:04.1304.

Margin of Victory: 1.2895 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 20 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-28, Rahal 29-34, Jones 35-36, Harvey 37-39, Dixon 40-42, Palou 43, Rahal 44-73, Harvey 74-75, Palou 76-78, Dixon 79, McLaughlin 80-84, Ericsson 85, Palou 86.

Points: Palou 477, O’Ward 452, Newgarden 443, Dixon 428, Ericsson 402, Herta 348, Rahal 342, Power 332, Pagenaud 329, Rossi 299.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up