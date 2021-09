High-A West Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Spokane (Colorado) 60 46 .566 — Eugene (San Francisco) 61 48 .560 ½…

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Spokane (Colorado) 60 46 .566 — Eugene (San Francisco) 61 48 .560 ½ Everett (Seattle) 60 48 .556 1 Vancouver (Toronto) 51 57 .472 10 Hillsboro (Arizona) 48 59 .449 12½ Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 42 64 .396 18

___

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Spokane, ppd.

Eugene at Hillsboro, susp. top of 2nd inning

Everett 8, Vancouver 9, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Eugene 2, Hillsboro 1, 1st game

Eugene 6, Hillsboro 1, 2nd game

Vancouver 7, Everett 4

Tri-City at Spokane, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

