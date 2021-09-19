Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 8:46 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 71 49 .592
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 58 61 .487 12½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 56 62 .475 14
Wilmington (Washington) 52 64 .448 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 48 70 .407 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 82 36 .695
x-Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 74 46 .617 9
Greenville (Boston) 67 53 .558 16
Rome (Atlanta) 56 60 .483 25
Asheville (Houston) 54 62 .466 27
Hickory (Texas) 46 68 .404 34
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 43 76 .361 39½
x-clinched playoff

___

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 9, Jersey Shore 2

Hickory at Rome, canc.

Hudson Valley 5, Greensboro 3

Greenville , Aberdeen 2

Winston-Salem 10, Ashville 9

Bowling Green 10, Wilmington 2

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 1

Wilmington at Bowling Green, canc.

Ashville 4, Winston-Salem 3

Hickory at Rome, canc.

Greenville 4, Aberdeen 1

Greensboro 6, Hudson Valley 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

