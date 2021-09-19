High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|71
|49
|.592
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|58
|61
|.487
|12½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|56
|62
|.475
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|52
|64
|.448
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|48
|70
|.407
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|82
|36
|.695
|—
|x-Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|74
|46
|.617
|9
|Greenville (Boston)
|67
|53
|.558
|16
|Rome (Atlanta)
|56
|60
|.483
|25
|Asheville (Houston)
|54
|62
|.466
|27
|Hickory (Texas)
|46
|68
|.404
|34
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|43
|76
|.361
|39½
|x-clinched playoff
___
|Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn 9, Jersey Shore 2
Hickory at Rome, canc.
Hudson Valley 5, Greensboro 3
Greenville , Aberdeen 2
Winston-Salem 10, Ashville 9
Bowling Green 10, Wilmington 2
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 1
Wilmington at Bowling Green, canc.
Ashville 4, Winston-Salem 3
Hickory at Rome, canc.
Greenville 4, Aberdeen 1
Greensboro 6, Hudson Valley 5
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
