High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 70 48 .593 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 58 59 .496 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 55 61 .474 14 Wilmington (Washington) 52 63 .452 16½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 47 69 .405 22 South Division W L Pct. GB x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 81 36 .692 — x-Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 73 45 .619 8½ Greenville (Boston) 65 53 .551 16½ Rome (Atlanta) 56 60 .483 24½ Asheville (Houston) 53 61 .465 26½ Hickory (Texas) 46 68 .404 33½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 42 75 .359 39 x-clinched playoff

Thursday’s Games

Rome 6, Hickory 2

Winston-Salem 5, Ashville 2

Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 6

Greensboro 5, Hudson Valley 2

Greenville 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 10, Wilmington 2

Friday’s Games

Ashville 14, Winston-Salem 4

Hickory 7, Rome 1

Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 4

Hudson Valley 3, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 1, Greenville 0

Bowling Green 4, Wilmington 1

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

