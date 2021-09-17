High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|70
|48
|.593
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|58
|59
|.496
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|55
|61
|.474
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|52
|63
|.452
|16½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|47
|69
|.405
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|81
|36
|.692
|—
|x-Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|73
|45
|.619
|8½
|Greenville (Boston)
|65
|53
|.551
|16½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|56
|60
|.483
|24½
|Asheville (Houston)
|53
|61
|.465
|26½
|Hickory (Texas)
|46
|68
|.404
|33½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|42
|75
|.359
|39
|x-clinched playoff
___
|Thursday’s Games
Rome 6, Hickory 2
Winston-Salem 5, Ashville 2
Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 6
Greensboro 5, Hudson Valley 2
Greenville 4, Aberdeen 3
Bowling Green 10, Wilmington 2
|Friday’s Games
Ashville 14, Winston-Salem 4
Hickory 7, Rome 1
Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 4
Hudson Valley 3, Greensboro 2
Aberdeen 1, Greenville 0
Bowling Green 4, Wilmington 1
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
