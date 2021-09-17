High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|69
|48
|.590
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|57
|59
|.491
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|55
|60
|.478
|13
|Wilmington (Washington)
|52
|62
|.456
|15½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|69
|.400
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|80
|36
|.690
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|73
|44
|.624
|7½
|Greenville (Boston)
|65
|52
|.556
|15½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|56
|59
|.487
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|52
|61
|.460
|26½
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|68
|.398
|33½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|42
|74
|.362
|38
|x-clinched playoff
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Ashville 10, Winston-Salem 1
Wilmington at Bowling Green, canceled
Hickory at Rome, ppd. to Sept 16
Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 3
Hudson Valley 6, Greensboro 5
Greenville 4, Aberdeen 0
|Thursday’s Games
Rome 6, Hickory 2
Winston-Salem 5, Ashville 2
Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 6
Greensboro 5, Hudson Valley 2
Greenville 4, Aberdeen 3
Bowling Green 10, Wilmington 2
|Friday’s Games
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.