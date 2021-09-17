High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 69 48 .590 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 57…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 69 48 .590 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 57 59 .491 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 55 60 .478 13 Wilmington (Washington) 52 62 .456 15½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 46 69 .400 22 South Division W L Pct. GB x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 80 36 .690 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 73 44 .624 7½ Greenville (Boston) 65 52 .556 15½ Rome (Atlanta) 56 59 .487 23½ Asheville (Houston) 52 61 .460 26½ Hickory (Texas) 45 68 .398 33½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 42 74 .362 38 x-clinched playoff

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ashville 10, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington at Bowling Green, canceled

Hickory at Rome, ppd. to Sept 16

Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 3

Hudson Valley 6, Greensboro 5

Greenville 4, Aberdeen 0

Thursday’s Games

Rome 6, Hickory 2

Winston-Salem 5, Ashville 2

Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 6

Greensboro 5, Hudson Valley 2

Greenville 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 10, Wilmington 2

Friday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

