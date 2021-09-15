Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 10:32 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 69 47 .595
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 57 58 .496 11½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 54 60 .474 14
Wilmington (Washington) 52 61 .460 15½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 46 68 .404 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 79 36 .687
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 72 44 .621
Greenville (Boston) 64 52 .552 15½
Rome (Atlanta) 55 59 .482 23½
Asheville (Houston) 52 60 .464 25½
Hickory (Texas) 45 67 .402 32½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 74 .357 38
x-clinched playoff

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ashville 8, Winston-Salem 0

Rome 8, Hickory 1

Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 2

Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 1

Aberdeen 3, Greenville 1

Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 0

Wednesday’s Games

Ashville 10, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington at Bowling Green, canceled

Hickory at Rome, ppd. to Sept 16

Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 3

Hudson Valley 6, Greensboro 5

Greenville 4, Aberdeen 0

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

