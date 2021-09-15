High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|69
|47
|.595
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|57
|58
|.496
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|54
|60
|.474
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|52
|61
|.460
|15½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|68
|.404
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|79
|36
|.687
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|72
|44
|.621
|7½
|Greenville (Boston)
|64
|52
|.552
|15½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|55
|59
|.482
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|52
|60
|.464
|25½
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|67
|.402
|32½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|41
|74
|.357
|38
|x-clinched playoff
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Ashville 8, Winston-Salem 0
Rome 8, Hickory 1
Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 2
Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 1
Aberdeen 3, Greenville 1
Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Ashville 10, Winston-Salem 1
Wilmington at Bowling Green, canceled
Hickory at Rome, ppd. to Sept 16
Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 3
Hudson Valley 6, Greensboro 5
Greenville 4, Aberdeen 0
|Thursday’s Games
Rome at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
