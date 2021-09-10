High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 66 46 .589 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 66 46 .589 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56 55 .505 9½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 51 59 .464 14 Wilmington (Washington) 49 61 .445 16 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 45 65 .409 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 77 35 .688 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 71 41 .634 6 Greenville (Boston) 60 51 .541 16½ Rome (Atlanta) 53 58 .477 23½ Asheville (Houston) 49 59 .454 26 Hickory (Texas) 45 63 .417 30½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 70 .369 35½

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green 3, Winston-Salem 2, 1st game

Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 4, 2nd game

Rome 11, Asheville 9, 10 innings

Greenville 9, Hickory 6

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 5

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 4

Friday’s Games

Asheville 8, Rome 2

Bowling Green 4, Winston-Salem 3

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 2

Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 0

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 4:25 p.m.

