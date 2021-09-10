9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 10:36 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 66 46 .589
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56 55 .505
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 51 59 .464 14
Wilmington (Washington) 49 61 .445 16
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 45 65 .409 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 77 35 .688
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 71 41 .634 6
Greenville (Boston) 60 51 .541 16½
Rome (Atlanta) 53 58 .477 23½
Asheville (Houston) 49 59 .454 26
Hickory (Texas) 45 63 .417 30½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 70 .369 35½

___

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green 3, Winston-Salem 2, 1st game

Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 4, 2nd game

Rome 11, Asheville 9, 10 innings

Greenville 9, Hickory 6

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 5

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 4

Friday’s Games

Asheville 8, Rome 2

Bowling Green 4, Winston-Salem 3

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 2

Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 0

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 4:25 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

