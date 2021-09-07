High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 65 43 .602 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 55…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 65 43 .602 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 55 53 .509 10 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 49 58 .458 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 47 60 .439 17½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 42 64 .396 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 75 34 .688 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 70 39 .642 5 Greenville (Boston) 58 51 .532 17 Rome (Atlanta) 51 57 .472 23½ Asheville (Houston) 48 57 .457 25 Hickory (Texas) 45 61 .425 28½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 40 68 .370 34½

Sunday’s Games

Rome 3, Winston-Salem 2, 11 innings

Aberdeen 20, Jersey Shore 1

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 3

Brooklyn 6, Wilmington 1

Asheville 8, Greenville 1

Hudson Valley 23, Greensboro 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 12, Rome 10

Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 8

Greenville 7, Hickory 4

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 2

Greensboro 21, Jersey Shore 4

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m.

Wilminton at Aberdeen, makeup of Aug. 22 game, TBA

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 2, 5:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

