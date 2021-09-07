9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 11:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 65 43 .602
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 55 53 .509 10
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 49 58 .458 15½
Wilmington (Washington) 47 60 .439 17½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 42 64 .396 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 75 34 .688
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 70 39 .642 5
Greenville (Boston) 58 51 .532 17
Rome (Atlanta) 51 57 .472 23½
Asheville (Houston) 48 57 .457 25
Hickory (Texas) 45 61 .425 28½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 40 68 .370 34½

___

Sunday’s Games

Rome 3, Winston-Salem 2, 11 innings

Aberdeen 20, Jersey Shore 1

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 3

Brooklyn 6, Wilmington 1

Asheville 8, Greenville 1

Hudson Valley 23, Greensboro 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 12, Rome 10

Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 8

Greenville 7, Hickory 4

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 2

Greensboro 21, Jersey Shore 4

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m.

Wilminton at Aberdeen, makeup of Aug. 22 game, TBA

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 2, 5:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

No post-vaccination time limit for federal employees under administration's policy -- at least not yet

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up