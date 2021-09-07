High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|65
|43
|.602
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|55
|53
|.509
|10
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|49
|58
|.458
|15½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|47
|60
|.439
|17½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|42
|64
|.396
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|75
|34
|.688
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|70
|39
|.642
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|58
|51
|.532
|17
|Rome (Atlanta)
|51
|57
|.472
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|48
|57
|.457
|25
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|61
|.425
|28½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|40
|68
|.370
|34½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Rome 3, Winston-Salem 2, 11 innings
Aberdeen 20, Jersey Shore 1
Bowling Green 6, Hickory 3
Brooklyn 6, Wilmington 1
Asheville 8, Greenville 1
Hudson Valley 23, Greensboro 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Asheville 12, Rome 10
Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 8
Greenville 7, Hickory 4
Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 2
Greensboro 21, Jersey Shore 4
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6
|Wednesday’s Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m.
Wilminton at Aberdeen, makeup of Aug. 22 game, TBA
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 2, 5:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
