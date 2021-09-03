High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 42 .600 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 54…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 42 .600 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 54 51 .514 9 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 48 56 .462 14½ Wilmington (Washington) 45 59 .433 17½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 41 62 .398 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 73 33 .689 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 68 38 .642 5 Greenville (Boston) 56 50 .528 17 Rome (Atlanta) 49 56 .467 23½ Asheville (Houston) 46 56 .451 25 Hickory (Texas) 45 58 .437 26½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 39 66 .371 33½

___

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 7, 1st game

Greensboro 2, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game

Bowling Green 3, Hickory 2, 1st game

Bowling Green 8, Hickory 3, 2nd game

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 0

Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 0

Greenville 6, Asheville 0

Aberdeen 9, Jersey Shore 1

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 0, 1st game

Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 4, 2nd game

Greensboro 3, Hudson Valley 2

Rome 6, Winston-Salem 3

Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 1

Asheville 6, Greenville 1

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 4

Saturday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.