High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 11:29 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 42 .600
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 54 51 .514 9
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 48 56 .462 14½
Wilmington (Washington) 45 59 .433 17½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 41 62 .398 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 73 33 .689
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 68 38 .642 5
Greenville (Boston) 56 50 .528 17
Rome (Atlanta) 49 56 .467 23½
Asheville (Houston) 46 56 .451 25
Hickory (Texas) 45 58 .437 26½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 39 66 .371 33½

___

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 7, 1st game

Greensboro 2, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game

Bowling Green 3, Hickory 2, 1st game

Bowling Green 8, Hickory 3, 2nd game

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 0

Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 0

Greenville 6, Asheville 0

Aberdeen 9, Jersey Shore 1

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 0, 1st game

Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 4, 2nd game

Greensboro 3, Hudson Valley 2

Rome 6, Winston-Salem 3

Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 1

Asheville 6, Greenville 1

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 4

Saturday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

