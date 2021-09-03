High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|63
|42
|.600
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|54
|51
|.514
|9
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|48
|56
|.462
|14½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|45
|59
|.433
|17½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|41
|62
|.398
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|73
|33
|.689
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|68
|38
|.642
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|56
|50
|.528
|17
|Rome (Atlanta)
|49
|56
|.467
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|46
|56
|.451
|25
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|58
|.437
|26½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|39
|66
|.371
|33½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 7, 1st game
Greensboro 2, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game
Bowling Green 3, Hickory 2, 1st game
Bowling Green 8, Hickory 3, 2nd game
Rome 5, Winston-Salem 0
Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 0
Greenville 6, Asheville 0
Aberdeen 9, Jersey Shore 1
|Friday’s Games
Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 0, 1st game
Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 4, 2nd game
Greensboro 3, Hudson Valley 2
Rome 6, Winston-Salem 3
Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 1
Asheville 6, Greenville 1
Bowling Green 6, Hickory 4
|Saturday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Rome, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Rome, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
