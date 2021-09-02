High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 41 .606 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 53…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 41 .606 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 53 50 .515 9½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 47 55 .461 15 Wilmington (Washington) 45 58 .437 17½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 40 62 .392 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 72 33 .686 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 67 38 .638 5 Greenville (Boston) 56 49 .533 16 Rome (Atlanta) 48 56 .462 23½ Asheville (Houston) 45 56 .446 25 Hickory (Texas) 45 57 .441 25½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 39 65 .375 32½

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 3, Rome 2, 1st game

Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, ppd.

Asheville 4, Greenville 0

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, ppd.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, canc.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 7, 1st game

Greensboro 2, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game

Bowling Green 3, Hickory 2, 1st game

Bowling Green 8, Hickory 3, 2nd game

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 0

Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 0

Greenville 6, Asheville 0

Aberdeen 9, Jersey Shore 1

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

