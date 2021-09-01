High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 39 .618 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 52…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 39 .618 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 52 50 .510 11 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 47 54 .465 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 44 58 .431 19 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 40 61 .396 22½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 70 33 .680 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 65 38 .631 5 Greenville (Boston) 55 49 .529 15½ Rome (Atlanta) 47 56 .456 23 Hickory (Texas) 45 55 .450 23½ Asheville (Houston) 45 55 .450 23½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 39 64 .379 31

___

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Hudson Valley 7

Winston-Salem at Rome, ppd.

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 0

Asheville 5, Greenville 1, 1st game

Asheville 3, Greenville 2, 2nd game

Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game

Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game

Hickory at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 3, Rome 2, 1st game

Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, ppd.

Asheville 4, Greenville 0

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, ppd.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, canc.

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Bowling Green, 2, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.