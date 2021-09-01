High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|63
|39
|.618
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|52
|50
|.510
|11
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|47
|54
|.465
|15½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|44
|58
|.431
|19
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|61
|.396
|22½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|70
|33
|.680
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|65
|38
|.631
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|55
|49
|.529
|15½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|47
|56
|.456
|23
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|55
|.450
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|45
|55
|.450
|23½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|39
|64
|.379
|31
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro 9, Hudson Valley 7
Winston-Salem at Rome, ppd.
Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 0
Asheville 5, Greenville 1, 1st game
Asheville 3, Greenville 2, 2nd game
Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game
Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game
Hickory at Bowling Green, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Winston-Salem 3, Rome 2, 1st game
Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, ppd.
Asheville 4, Greenville 0
Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, ppd.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, canc.
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory at Bowling Green, 2, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
