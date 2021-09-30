Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Hatton shakes off Ryder…

Hatton shakes off Ryder Cup hurt, shares Dunhill Links lead

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 12:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton quickly shook off the disappointment of Europe’s heavy loss at the Ryder Cup last week to take a share of the first-round lead Thursday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a European Tour event he has won twice.

Playing traditionally the toughest of the three courses that stage the tournament, Hatton shot 8-under 64 at Carnoustie to tie for the lead with Nicolas Colsaerts, Adri Arnaus (both St. Andrews) and Li Haotong (Kingsbarns).

Each player in the 168-man field plays a round at all three venues, before the final round takes place at St. Andrews on Sunday.

Hatton won the championship in 2016 — his first title as a professional — and again in ’17.

The Englishman was a member of the European team beaten 19-9 by the United States at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, the biggest margin of victory since Europe became part of the event in 1979. Hatton claimed 1½ points for Padraig Harrington’s team, with only Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia getting more.

Tommy Fleetwood, who also played for Europe last week, shot a bogey-free 66 at Carnoustie and was tied for eighth place, two strokes back.

Five of the top 10 played at the Old Course at St. Andrews, which is typically where the best scores are made.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown

5 agencies win $311M to modernize IT, cybersecurity

USPS to implement slower delivery for mail, small packages amid regulator's concerns

Military eating disorder advocates see win in 2022 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up