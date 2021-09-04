CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Godoy, Caicedo score late…

Godoy, Caicedo score late goals, Whitecaps beat Austin 2-1

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Erik Godoy tied it in the 70th minute and Deiber Caicedo gave Vancouver the lead in the 83rd in the Whitecaps’ 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Caicedo, a second-half substitute, scored off a rebound after goalkeeper Brad Stuver stopped Ryan Gauld’s long shot .

The Whitecaps (7-7-8) matched a club record with their fourth consecutive victory and pushed their franchise-record undefeated streak to 10. Interim coach Vanni Sartini is 2-0 since taking over after Marc Dos Santos was fired last week.

Sebastian Driussi scored for Austin (5-13-4) in the 45th minute. The expansion team has lost five of its last six games.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up