Coronavirus News: Who's getting coronavirus in Montgomery Co.? | Future of rapid testing | DC clarifies student quarantine guidance | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Gil scores in 91st,…

Gil scores in 91st, Revolution clinch 1st MLS playoff spot

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Carles Gil scored in the 91st minute and the New England Revolution beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 on Wednesday night, becoming the first MLS team to clinch a playoff spot.

New England (18-4-5) won for the 11th time in 14 games to reach 59 points — 15 ahead of second-place Nashville. Chicago (6-15-5) lost at home for the second time in nine matches.

Gil took a pass from Tajon Buchanan, dribbled down the right side of the box and sent a shot over goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from a difficult angle.

New England led 1-0 and 2-1. Henry Kessler scored in the 11th minute and Teal Bunbury in the 62nd. Bunbury ran past the defense for Gustavo Bou’s glancing header and calmly slotted it past Slonina.

For Chicago, Carlos Terán scored in the 40th by heading Gastón Giménez’s corner kick off the hands of Matt Turner. Giménez scored in the 63rd on a wide-open shot from the penalty spot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

Pentagon looks to cement career paths for software acquisition experts

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up