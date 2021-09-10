9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Sports » Flames sign defensemen Gudbranson,…

Flames sign defensemen Gudbranson, Stone to 1-year deals

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames signed defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Michael Stone to one-year deals on Friday.

Gunderson’s contract is worth $1.95 million and Stone signed for $700,000, the club said.

Gudbranson, 29, has played 10 NHL seasons for six teams: Florida, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Ottawa and Nashville. He has 77 points (21 goals, 56 assists) and 640 penalty minutes in 563 games.

The 31-year-old Stone is also a 10-year veteran. He has spent the past five seasons with the Flames and had four points in 21 appearances last season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

OMB preparing agencies for three-year sprint to a new cyber standard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up