Fernandez, Coronel help Red Bulls beat NYCFC 1-0

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 10:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored a goal, Carlos Miguel Coronel had four saves and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kyle Duncan slipped an entry pass between the legs of a defender to the center of the area where Fernandez put away a first-timer to give the Red Bulls (8-11-6) a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Coronel has nine shutouts this season.

New York City (11-9-6) has just one win in its last six games.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten, with two shutout wins, in their last three games.

Sean Johnson had seven saves for NYCFC.

