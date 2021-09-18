Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Falcao scores in debut…

Falcao scores in debut as Rayo beats Getafe 3-0

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Radamel Falcao scored 10 minutes into his debut with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, completing a 3-0 league win over Getafe in a derby between the Spanish capital’s two more modest clubs.

The veteran striker went on as a 71st-minute substitute with Rayo 1-0 ahead. Midfielder Pathé Ciss doubled the lead shortly before he set up Falcao with a pass for the Colombian to score from an angle.

Oscar Trejo had put Rayo ahead with a penalty nine minutes into the match at Vallecas Stadium.

Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski denied Getafe a late goal when he saved Enes Unal’s penalty.

Rayo has two wins, a draw, and two defeats in its return to Spain’s top division. Getafe is last after losing all five games.

The 35-year-old Falcao signed with Rayo earlier this month as a free agent.

“I had dreamed of being able to go out there and score a goal,” Falcao said. “My teammates have given me a lot of support. I feel right at home.”

Falcao had two highly successful seasons with Atlético Madrid from 2011-13, when he helped it win the Europa League and the Copa del Rey. He then went on to Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Galatasaray, where he played until the end of last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up