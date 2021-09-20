Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Ellen van Dijk claims…

Ellen van Dijk claims 2nd time trial title at cycling worlds

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands won the women’s time trial at the road cycling world championships Monday to claim a second title in the discipline.

The 34-year-old rider perfectly paced her effort on the flat 30.3-kilometer course in the Flanders region of Belgium to beat Marlen Reusser of Switzerland by 10.29 seconds.

Reusser led at both intermediate checks but faded over the last 10 kilometers.

Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten, another Dutch rider, was third, more than 24 seconds off the pace.

Van Dijk won her first time trial world title in 2013.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Bureau of the Fiscal Service seeks to issue nearly all payments electronically by 2030

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up