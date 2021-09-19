Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | First DC heart transplant dies from COVID-19 | COVID-19 impact on missionaries | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Double-A South Glance

Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 12:42 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 62 56 .525
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 58 54 .518 1
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 54 56 .491 4
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 46 62 .426 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Mississippi (Atlanta) 67 44 .604
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 62 55 .530 8
Pensacola (Miami) 57 54 .514 10
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 44 69 .389 24
x-clinched playoff

___

Friday’s Games

Montgomery 4, Birmingham 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Montgomery 9, Birmingham 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Mississippi 5, Chattanooga 4

Pensacola at Rocket City, canc.

Tennessee at Biloxi, ppd. to Sept. 18

Saturday’s Games

Biloxi 4, Tennessee 2, 1st game

Biloxi 1, Tennessee 0, 2nd game

Montgomery 2, Birmingham 0

Mississippi at Chattanooga, canc.

Pensacola at Rocket City, canc.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Biloxi, 2:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

