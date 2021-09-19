Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|62
|56
|.525
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|58
|54
|.518
|1
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|54
|56
|.491
|4
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|46
|62
|.426
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Mississippi (Atlanta)
|67
|44
|.604
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|62
|55
|.530
|8
|Pensacola (Miami)
|57
|54
|.514
|10
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|44
|69
|.389
|24
|x-clinched playoff
___
|Friday’s Games
Montgomery 4, Birmingham 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Montgomery 9, Birmingham 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Mississippi 5, Chattanooga 4
Pensacola at Rocket City, canc.
Tennessee at Biloxi, ppd. to Sept. 18
|Saturday’s Games
Biloxi 4, Tennessee 2, 1st game
Biloxi 1, Tennessee 0, 2nd game
Montgomery 2, Birmingham 0
Mississippi at Chattanooga, canc.
Pensacola at Rocket City, canc.
|Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Biloxi, 2:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.