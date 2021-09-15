Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 70 45 .609 — Portland (Boston) 64 46…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 70 45 .609 — Portland (Boston) 64 46 .582 3½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 15 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 57 .447 18½ Reading (Philadelphia) 45 64 .413 22 Hartford (Colorado) 38 76 .333 31½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 71 44 .617 — Bowie (Baltimore) 71 45 .612 1½ Erie (Detroit) 61 54 .530 10 Richmond (San Francisco) 56 53 .514 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 56 57 .496 14 Harrisburg (Washington) 41 73 .360 29½

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Somerset 6

Bowie 3, Altoona 2, 1st game

Bowie 6, Altoona 4, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Erie 3

Reading 2, Binghamton 1

Portland 2, Hartford 1

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canc.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 5, Richmond 3

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canceled

Bowie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings

Reading at Binghamton, canceled

Somerset 6, Akron 5

Hartford 14, Portland 7

Thursday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

