Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 70 45 .609
Portland (Boston) 64 46 .582
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 15
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 57 .447 18½
Reading (Philadelphia) 45 64 .413 22
Hartford (Colorado) 38 76 .333 31½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 71 44 .617
Bowie (Baltimore) 71 45 .612
Erie (Detroit) 61 54 .530 10
Richmond (San Francisco) 56 53 .514 12
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 56 57 .496 14
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 73 .360 29½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Somerset 6

Bowie 3, Altoona 2, 1st game

Bowie 6, Altoona 4, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Erie 3

Reading 2, Binghamton 1

Portland 2, Hartford 1

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canc.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 5, Richmond 3

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canceled

Bowie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings

Reading at Binghamton, canceled

Somerset 6, Akron 5

Hartford 14, Portland 7

Thursday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

Industry’s patience wearing thin with DoD’s CMMC, GSA’s follow-on to OASIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up