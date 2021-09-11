9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 68 44 .607
Portland (Boston) 62 45 .579
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 14½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 55 .455 16½
Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 22
Hartford (Colorado) 37 74 .333 30½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 70 42 .625
Bowie (Baltimore) 67 45 .598 3
Erie (Detroit) 60 52 .536 10
Richmond (San Francisco) 54 52 .509 13
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 55 54 .505 13½
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 72 .363 29½

___

Friday’s Games

Portland 3, Binghamton 1

Erie 12, Altoona 5

Richmond 15, Akron 5

Bowie 8, Harrisburg 3, 10 innings

Somerset 6, Hartford 5, 12 innings

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 7, Binghamton 5

Somerset 7, Hartford 6, 1st game

Somerset 5, Hartford 1, 2nd game

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4

Altoona 11, Erie 0

Akron 5, Richmond 1

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Akron, 11:05 a.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 5:35 p.m., 1st game

Bowie at Altoona, 2nd game

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up