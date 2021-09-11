Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 68 44 .607 — Portland (Boston) 62 45…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 68 44 .607 — Portland (Boston) 62 45 .579 3½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 14½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 55 .455 16½ Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 22 Hartford (Colorado) 37 74 .333 30½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 70 42 .625 — Bowie (Baltimore) 67 45 .598 3 Erie (Detroit) 60 52 .536 10 Richmond (San Francisco) 54 52 .509 13 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 55 54 .505 13½ Harrisburg (Washington) 41 72 .363 29½

Friday’s Games

Portland 3, Binghamton 1

Erie 12, Altoona 5

Richmond 15, Akron 5

Bowie 8, Harrisburg 3, 10 innings

Somerset 6, Hartford 5, 12 innings

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 7, Binghamton 5

Somerset 7, Hartford 6, 1st game

Somerset 5, Hartford 1, 2nd game

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4

Altoona 11, Erie 0

Akron 5, Richmond 1

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Akron, 11:05 a.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 5:35 p.m., 1st game

Bowie at Altoona, 2nd game

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

