Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 11:04 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 65 44 .596
Portland (Boston) 60 45 .571 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 13
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 14
Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 20½
Hartford (Colorado) 37 71 .343 27½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 69 41 .627
Bowie (Baltimore) 64 45 .591 4
Erie (Detroit) 59 51 .536 10
Richmond (San Francisco) 53 51 .510 13
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 54 53 .505 13½
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 70 .369 28½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 2, Harrisburg 0, 1st game

Bowie 1, Harrisburg 0, 2nd game

Erie at Altoona, canc.

Somerset 1, Hartford 0

Richmond 3, Akron 1

New Hampshire at Reading, ppd.

Binghamton at Portland, canc.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, canc.

Altoona 8, Erie 3

Hartford at Somerset, ppd.

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3

Akron 11, Richmond 7

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

