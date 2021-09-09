Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|65
|44
|.596
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|60
|45
|.571
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|54
|.476
|13
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|53
|.465
|14
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|44
|64
|.407
|20½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|37
|71
|.343
|27½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|69
|41
|.627
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|64
|45
|.591
|4
|Erie (Detroit)
|59
|51
|.536
|10
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|53
|51
|.510
|13
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|54
|53
|.505
|13½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|41
|70
|.369
|28½
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowie 2, Harrisburg 0, 1st game
Bowie 1, Harrisburg 0, 2nd game
Erie at Altoona, canc.
Somerset 1, Hartford 0
Richmond 3, Akron 1
New Hampshire at Reading, ppd.
Binghamton at Portland, canc.
|Thursday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, canc.
Altoona 8, Erie 3
Hartford at Somerset, ppd.
Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3
Akron 11, Richmond 7
New Hampshire at Reading, canc.
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
