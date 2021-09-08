Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 65 44 .596 — Portland (Boston) 60 45…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 65 44 .596 — Portland (Boston) 60 45 .571 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 14 Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 20½ Hartford (Colorado) 37 71 .343 27½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 68 41 .624 — Bowie (Baltimore) 64 45 .587 4 Erie (Detroit) 59 50 .541 9 Richmond (San Francisco) 53 50 .515 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 53 53 .500 13½ Harrisburg (Washington) 41 69 .373 27½

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1st game, canc.

Binghamton at Portland, 2nd game, canc.

Erie 4, Altoona 2

Somerset 4, Hartford 1

Bowie 7, Harrisburg 3

Akron 5, Richmond 1

New Hampshire at Reading, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 2, Harrisburg 0, 1st game

Bowie 1, Harrisburg 0, 2nd game

Erie at Altoona, canc.

Somerset 1, Hartford 0

Richmond 3, Akron 1

New Hampshire at Reading, ppd.

Binghamton at Portland, canc.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

