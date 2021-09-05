Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 63 44 .589 — Portland (Boston) 60 45…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 63 44 .589 — Portland (Boston) 60 45 .571 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 12 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 37 69 .349 25½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 67 40 .626 — Bowie (Baltimore) 61 45 .575 5½ Erie (Detroit) 58 50 .537 9½ Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 53 52 .505 13 Harrisburg (Washington) 41 66 .383 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 8, Erie 1

Reading 5, Hartford 2

Somerset 4, Bowie 1

Portland 7, New Hampshire 1

Akron 2, Altoona 0

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, canc.

Hartford 5, Reading 4

Erie 3, Harrisburg 2

Somerset 7, Bowie 3

Altoona 7, Akron 2

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 2, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

