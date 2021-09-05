Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|63
|44
|.589
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|60
|45
|.571
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|54
|.476
|12
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|53
|.465
|13
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|44
|64
|.407
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|37
|69
|.349
|25½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|67
|40
|.626
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|61
|45
|.575
|5½
|Erie (Detroit)
|58
|50
|.537
|9½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|52
|49
|.515
|12
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|53
|52
|.505
|13
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|41
|66
|.383
|26
___
|Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg 8, Erie 1
Reading 5, Hartford 2
Somerset 4, Bowie 1
Portland 7, New Hampshire 1
Akron 2, Altoona 0
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
|Sunday’s Games
Portland at New Hampshire, canc.
Hartford 5, Reading 4
Erie 3, Harrisburg 2
Somerset 7, Bowie 3
Altoona 7, Akron 2
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 2, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
