Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 10:27 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 63 44 .589
Portland (Boston) 60 45 .571 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 12
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 13
Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 19½
Hartford (Colorado) 37 69 .349 25½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 67 40 .626
Bowie (Baltimore) 61 45 .575
Erie (Detroit) 58 50 .537
Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 12
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 53 52 .505 13
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 66 .383 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 8, Erie 1

Reading 5, Hartford 2

Somerset 4, Bowie 1

Portland 7, New Hampshire 1

Akron 2, Altoona 0

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, canc.

Hartford 5, Reading 4

Erie 3, Harrisburg 2

Somerset 7, Bowie 3

Altoona 7, Akron 2

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 2, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

