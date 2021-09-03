Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|61
|44
|.581
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|59
|45
|.567
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|53
|.480
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|53
|.465
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|43
|63
|.406
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|36
|68
|.346
|24½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|66
|39
|.629
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|61
|43
|.587
|4½
|Erie (Detroit)
|57
|49
|.538
|9½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|52
|49
|.515
|12
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|52
|51
|.505
|13
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|40
|65
|.381
|26
___
|Thursday’s Games
Reading 2, Hartford 0, 1st game
Reading 2, Hartford 1, 2nd game
Somerset 3, Bowie 2, 1st game
Bowie 7, Somerset 4, 2nd game
Erie 6, Harrisburg 5
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
Akron 5, Altoona 0
Portland 3, New Hampshire 1
|Friday’s Games
Portland 8, New Hampshire 3, 1st game
Portland 9, New Hampshire 2, 2nd game
Harrisburg 9, Erie 6
Reading 10, Hartford 5
Bowie 6, Somerset 3
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
Akron 3, Altoona 0
|Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
|Sunday’s Games
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 12:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
