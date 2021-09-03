CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 11:38 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 61 44 .581
Portland (Boston) 59 45 .567
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 53 .480 10½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 43 63 .406 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 36 68 .346 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 66 39 .629
Bowie (Baltimore) 61 43 .587
Erie (Detroit) 57 49 .538
Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 12
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 51 .505 13
Harrisburg (Washington) 40 65 .381 26

___

Thursday’s Games

Reading 2, Hartford 0, 1st game

Reading 2, Hartford 1, 2nd game

Somerset 3, Bowie 2, 1st game

Bowie 7, Somerset 4, 2nd game

Erie 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Akron 5, Altoona 0

Portland 3, New Hampshire 1

Friday’s Games

Portland 8, New Hampshire 3, 1st game

Portland 9, New Hampshire 2, 2nd game

Harrisburg 9, Erie 6

Reading 10, Hartford 5

Bowie 6, Somerset 3

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Akron 3, Altoona 0

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

