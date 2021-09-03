Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 61 44 .581 — Portland (Boston) 59 45…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 61 44 .581 — Portland (Boston) 59 45 .567 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 53 .480 10½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 43 63 .406 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 36 68 .346 24½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 66 39 .629 — Bowie (Baltimore) 61 43 .587 4½ Erie (Detroit) 57 49 .538 9½ Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 51 .505 13 Harrisburg (Washington) 40 65 .381 26

Thursday’s Games

Reading 2, Hartford 0, 1st game

Reading 2, Hartford 1, 2nd game

Somerset 3, Bowie 2, 1st game

Bowie 7, Somerset 4, 2nd game

Erie 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Akron 5, Altoona 0

Portland 3, New Hampshire 1

Friday’s Games

Portland 8, New Hampshire 3, 1st game

Portland 9, New Hampshire 2, 2nd game

Harrisburg 9, Erie 6

Reading 10, Hartford 5

Bowie 6, Somerset 3

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Akron 3, Altoona 0

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

