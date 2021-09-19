Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Wichita (Minnesota)
|69
|51
|.575
|—
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|64
|55
|.538
|4½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|64
|56
|.533
|5
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|63
|57
|.525
|6
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|45
|75
|.375
|24
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|64
|55
|.538
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|59
|60
|.496
|5
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|59
|61
|.492
|5½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|57
|63
|.475
|7½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|54
|65
|.454
|10
|x-clinched playoff
___
|Saturday’s Games
Arkansas 5, Wichita 3
NW Arkansas 7, Springfield 4
Tulsa 5, Midland 2
Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 1
Frisco 5, Amarillo 3
|Sunday’s Games
Wichita 11, Arkansas 6
Amarillo 14, Frisco 11, 10 innings
Midland 2, Tulsa 1
NW Arkansas 9, Springfield 4
Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Wichita vs. TBD
