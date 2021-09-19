Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 11:05 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Wichita (Minnesota) 69 51 .575
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 64 55 .538
Arkansas (Seattle) 64 56 .533 5
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 63 57 .525 6
Springfield (St. Louis) 45 75 .375 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 64 55 .538
Midland (Oakland) 59 60 .496 5
Amarillo (Arizona) 59 61 .492
San Antonio (San Diego) 57 63 .475
Corpus Christi (Houston) 54 65 .454 10
x-clinched playoff

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 5, Wichita 3

NW Arkansas 7, Springfield 4

Tulsa 5, Midland 2

Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 1

Frisco 5, Amarillo 3

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 11, Arkansas 6

Amarillo 14, Frisco 11, 10 innings

Midland 2, Tulsa 1

NW Arkansas 9, Springfield 4

Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita vs. TBD

