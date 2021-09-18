Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Wichita (Minnesota) 68 51 .571 — Arkansas (Seattle) 64 55 .538…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Wichita (Minnesota) 68 51 .571 — Arkansas (Seattle) 64 55 .538 4 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 63 55 .534 4½ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 63 56 .529 5 Springfield (St. Louis) 45 74 .378 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 64 54 .542 — Midland (Oakland) 58 60 .492 6 Amarillo (Arizona) 58 61 .487 6½ San Antonio (San Diego) 57 62 .479 7½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 53 65 .449 11 x-clinched playoff

___

Friday’s Games

Midland 10, Tulsa 4

Wichita 2, Arkansas 1

San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 1

Springfield 13 NW Arkansas 12, 11 innings

Amarillo 6, Frisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 5, Wichita 3

NW Arkansas 7, Springfield 4

Tulsa 5, Midland 2

Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 1

Frisco 5, Amarillo 3

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

