Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Wichita (Minnesota)
|68
|51
|.571
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|64
|55
|.538
|4
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|63
|55
|.534
|4½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|63
|56
|.529
|5
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|45
|74
|.378
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|64
|54
|.542
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|58
|60
|.492
|6
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|58
|61
|.487
|6½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|57
|62
|.479
|7½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|53
|65
|.449
|11
|x-clinched playoff
___
|Friday’s Games
Midland 10, Tulsa 4
Wichita 2, Arkansas 1
San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 1
Springfield 13 NW Arkansas 12, 11 innings
Amarillo 6, Frisco 1
|Saturday’s Games
Arkansas 5, Wichita 3
NW Arkansas 7, Springfield 4
Tulsa 5, Midland 2
Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 1
Frisco 5, Amarillo 3
|Sunday’s Games
Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
