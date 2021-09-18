Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Wichita (Minnesota) 68 51 .571
Arkansas (Seattle) 64 55 .538 4
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 63 55 .534
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 63 56 .529 5
Springfield (St. Louis) 45 74 .378 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 64 54 .542
Midland (Oakland) 58 60 .492 6
Amarillo (Arizona) 58 61 .487
San Antonio (San Diego) 57 62 .479
Corpus Christi (Houston) 53 65 .449 11
x-clinched playoff

___

Friday’s Games

Midland 10, Tulsa 4

Wichita 2, Arkansas 1

San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 1

Springfield 13 NW Arkansas 12, 11 innings

Amarillo 6, Frisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 5, Wichita 3

NW Arkansas 7, Springfield 4

Tulsa 5, Midland 2

Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 1

Frisco 5, Amarillo 3

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up