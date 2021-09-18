Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Wichita (Minnesota) 68 50 .576 — Arkansas (Seattle) 63 55 .534…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Wichita (Minnesota) 68 50 .576 — Arkansas (Seattle) 63 55 .534 5 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 62 55 .530 5½ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 62 56 .525 6 Springfield (St. Louis) 45 73 .381 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 63 54 .538 — Midland (Oakland) 58 59 .496 5 Amarillo (Arizona) 58 60 .492 5½ San Antonio (San Diego) 57 61 .483 6½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 52 65 .444 11 x-clinched playoff

___

Thursday’s Games

Midland 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 3, Arkansas 2

San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 6

Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 2

Frisco 4, Amarillo 1

Friday’s Games

Midland 10, Tulsa 4

Wichita 2, Arkansas 1

San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 1

Springfield 13 NW Arkansas 12, 11 innings

Amarillo 6, Frisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.