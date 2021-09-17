Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 67 50 .573 — Arkansas (Seattle) 63 54 .538…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 67 50 .573 — Arkansas (Seattle) 63 54 .538 4 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 62 54 .538 4 Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 62 55 .530 5 Springfield (St. Louis) 44 73 .376 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 63 53 .543 — Midland (Oakland) 57 59 .491 6 Amarillo (Arizona) 57 60 .487 6½ San Antonio (San Diego) 56 61 .479 7½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 52 64 .448 11

Wednesday’s Games

Amarillo 10, Frisco 9, 7 innings, 1st game

Amarillo 3, Frisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tulsa 6, Midland 4

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Arkansas 10 Wichita 5, 2nd game

Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 0

NW Arkansas 5, Springfield 3

Thursday’s Games

Midland 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 3, Arkansas 2

San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 6

Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 2

Frisco 4, Amarillo 1

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

